Powerwash Simulator it updates and adds a real “next-gen” news according to the developers: transparent glasses. Exactly. In case you weren’t aware, previously all glass in the game didn’t allow you to see through, even when clean.

The novelty is also part of the DLC dedicated to Tomb Raider by Powerwash Simulator. As you can see in the tweet just below or at this address, the developers have shared a video showing Lara Croft’s villa. Among the various objects to be cleaned there are glass cases in which the artifacts obtained by the archaeologist are contained. By cleaning them, you can see the contents.

Powerwash Simulator, now, is not alone more fulfilling to play (cleaning a glass but not being able to see through it is not that pleasant), but it makes it possible to insert new objects such as the aforementioned display cases and aquariums, already confirmed by the developers.

We also remind you that Powerwash Simulator will soon arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The release date is scheduled for January 31, 2023: the expansion dedicated to Tomb Raider will also arrive on the same day. We remind you that the game is also available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The developers had previously asked players what they would like to see in the game and the answers were the most varied, from a dollhouse to Elon Mask’s “space car” but also Mount Rushmore. If the authors of Powerwash Simulator would follow even a part of the suggestions received, there would certainly be a lot of content for the game.