IIn the USA, for the time being, there is no longer a nationwide obligation to wear a corona mask on public transport. A federal judge ruled the rule inadmissible. The CDC, the national health authority, exceeded its powers with the corresponding order, according to the decision of the Florida state judge published on Monday. The procedure for such regulations had not been followed.

The Tampa court overturned the ruling and referred it back to the Board of Health. For the time being, passengers on planes, trains and other means of transport will no longer have to wear masks.

government is disappointed

The White House called the decision “disappointing”. “We continue to encourage people to wear masks,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Another government official said on Monday evening: “The authorities are reviewing the decision and considering possible further steps.” For the time being, the mask requirement decreed by the CDC is no longer in force. The Transport Security Authority (TSA) will initially no longer enforce the regulation.

President Joe Biden made masks compulsory on public transport shortly after taking office in January 2021. A few days later, the health authorities ordered that mouth and nose protection must be worn on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and similar means of transport. The obligation also applies in airports, train stations and ports. The regulation was extended several times, most recently until the beginning of May. In recent months there has been increasing resistance, including from airlines.

An average of 36,251 new infections per day are currently being registered in the USA.