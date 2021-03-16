The technicians of the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials from Dresden, Germany, have presented Powerpaste, a substance containing hydrogen, and that could become a solution for the transport of this chemical element for use as fuel.

The raw material of Powerpaste is magnesium, one of the most abundant elements and, therefore, a readily available raw material. Magnesium powder combines with hydrogen to form magnesium hydride in a process performed at 350 ° C and five to six times atmospheric pressure. Next, an ester and a metal salt are added to form the finished product. As explained from the Fraunhofer InstituteWhen water is added from a tank installed in the vehicle, the resulting reaction generates hydrogen in an amount adjusted to the actual requirements of the fuel cell. In fact, only half of the hydrogen comes from the Powerpaste, as the rest comes from the added water.

Marcus Vogt, Associate Researcher at Fraunhofer IFAM, explains that “this product therefore has a huge energy storage density.” According to Vogt, ‘it is substantially higher than a 700 bar high pressure tank, and Compared to batteries, it has ten times the storage density of energy ». This means that Powerpaste offers a range comparable to, or even better than, gasoline. And it also provides a higher range than hydrogen compressed at a pressure of 700 bar.

According to the latest bulletin from the Spanish Association of Automotive Professionals (ASEPA), hydrogen is a fuel with great potential, and large hydrogen fueled vehicles they are already operating in different parts of the world. They are equipped with a reinforced tank that is fed at a pressure of 700 bar, necessary to store the hydrogen, but which present a series of problems in the case of wanting to install them on electric motorcycles due to the high pressure during filling.

According to the researchers, this paste is compact, non-volatile, does not decompose up to 250ºC (it is safe even when it stays in the sun for hours) and is therefore much safer to store and transport. It can be easily put into a fuel tank and extracted from it the energy capacity from hydrogen only when it is needed.

Currently is building a Powerpaste production plant in the project center of the Fraunhofer Institute, and is scheduled to come into operation this year, with a production capacity of four tons per year.

To refuel this product, it would only be necessary to replace a cartridge and fill the water tank. Cartridges could be sold directly in current service stations due to its ease of use and storage, since unlike hydrogen gas, it does not require an expensive infrastructure.