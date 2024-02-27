With this lightning-fast power limo you are the king at the traffic lights.

Yesterday we were announcing that with electric cars you often don't need the strongest version. Just take the slip-on. Since the batteries only drain faster, it is better to take the normal variant. You do have the advantages of an EV (Lexus RZ300e, anyone?)

So that direct accelerator pedal response and the maximum torque that is already available at 0 rpm. If you take the entry-level version of the range, the properties are retained. The golden combination is therefore the maximum battery and the minimum motor. You're going to hypermile after all.

Lucid Air Sapphire

But hey, if money is not an issue, then you just want the fattest, right? At Lucid, this automatically means that you get the coolest. Don't get us wrong, the basic Lucid Air seems to offer the most value for money.

The Lucid Air Sapphire which is now on the Geneva Salon standing here, it's the coolest. That Lucid Air Dream Edition (which @wouter drove) is especially fast, but lacks a sporty edge. In the class of bizarrely fast electric power limos, he even found the Tesla Model S Plaid more fun to drive!

So Lucid can be the heart of our eminence grise regain it with the Lucid Air Sapphire. That is the sports variant of the Air. Now 'Air Max' or 'Air Jordan' would have been a better name if you want to evoke a sporty connotation, but we have to make do with Sapphire.

Sprinting ability

The Lucid Air Sapphire is equipped with three electric motors that together deliver 1,234 hp and a maximum torque of 1,939 Nm! That is almost double the S65 AMG from a few years ago.

You'll be faster with this car than just about anything else with a license plate. You can also bully tuned M5s into your Nissan GT-Rs. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes just 1.89 seconds! If you use that power, you will not reach the range of 687 km. Fortunately, you can fast charge up to 300 kW.

The Lucid Air is not yet available in the Netherlands. In the United States it costs $250,000. So with some import costs and margin you will end up with about three hundred thousand. But yes, then you are faster than all the other traffic you encounter. If you have it

This article Powerlimo makes fun of all ///M's, AMG's and RS's first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Powerlimo #fun #M39s #AMG39s #RS39s