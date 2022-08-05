Friday, August 5, 2022
Powerlifting | World number one in bench press won the European Championship with the opening lift – The referee line watered down the desired result: “It would have been a tough condition”

August 5, 2022
Emmeth Salo won the EC gold in the open category of the bench press on Thursday.

Finn power lifter Emmett Salo on Thursday, he won the EC gold in the open class of the bench press in the under-84-kilogram category with a result of 120 kilograms. The competitions were held in Budapest.

The 24-year-old secured the championship right away with his starting weight. The next two withdrawals were rejected.

The reasons for the rejections were investigated, in the end it was said that the rear side rose during lifting.

“There were different explanations, we went over the rules, and they thought it was a bummer, but that’s not possible with my technology.”

“This is a referee sport, unfortunately it sometimes affects. At the games, there was a lot of talk about the need for clarity in the judging line and the rules. There was a lot of red in these games.”

Result left to upset Salo, he hoped to set a Finnish record. The previous SE was 133.5 kilos Salo lifted from the spring championships, now the target is 135 kilos.

“It would have been hard to get in shape, but next month there will be a new attempt in Mariehamn, when there is the Finnish Swedish-speaking clubs’ championship,” says Salo, who represents the powerlifters in Pietarsaari.

In May, Emmeth Salo also won the world championship with a result of 130 kilograms, so he is again the reigning European and world champion in the open class.

The last time Salo won both World Championship and European Championship gold in the adult category was in 2018. At that time, she was known as Susanna Törrönen, but she has since changed her name.

The renewal of the double championship in itself did not warm Salo.

“For me, the championship is not that important, I would have hoped for a better result from both races.”

He has numerous championships in the youth series. Salo is coached by his father Jari Törrönen.

Also other Finns had success in the European Championships of the WADA-tested IPF powerlifting federation. Johanna Laitinen took silver in the series over 84 kilos with a Finnish record ? Success also came for men when Simo Sistonen won silver in the men’s under 120 kg category and won gold at the World Championships in May Joni Tajakka took bronze in the 105 kg category.

