Powerlifting | Salla Romo was bullied when she was young because of her appearance – at the age of 38, she is a priest and the strongest woman in Finland

Salla Romo, a priest from Joensuu, was inspired to enter strongman competitions at the age of 34 and has been extremely successful.

Middle aged a female priest pulls a truck in a factory area in Joensuu. What the hell is this about?

The truck is pulled by a 38-year-old chaplain Salla Romo, who has been touring strongman competitions for four years. And not just as a hobbyist, because Romo won the title of Finland’s strongest woman in 2020. She has been all the way to Milan to show off her enormous powers.

“Of course, sometimes I wonder if a middle-aged woman could do something else, but competing is incredibly fascinating,” says Romo.

Romo has been involved in various sports since he was a child. The repertoire included horse riding, floorball and karate.

He says that thanks to the exercise hobby, he has found new dimensions in himself.

“For example, my ability to withstand pressure has improved enormously.”

Scrap grew up in Mikkeli on the side of the former rural municipality in rustic conditions.

“On the other side of the road was my grandmother’s farm, where I spent a lot of time,” says Romo.

Papa’s horses became dear friends to little Salla. School was not as fun, as Romo had to endure bullying due to his large size.

“I was excluded from the group, which left deep marks on my mind and body image.”

The girl felt that she was somehow defective.

“A woman can’t be that big, I thought.”

A body that was a little more muscular than normal did not prevent playing sports and enjoying it.

“When I was young, I practiced karate, floorball and, of course, horse riding,” says Romo.

Sports remained in the program even in adulthood, when Romo moved to Joensuu to study theology.

Bishop Wille Riekkinen ordained Romo as a priest in 2009, and another ordination was also seen when life partner Artusta became a husband. Romo gave birth to a boy in 2011 and a girl three years later. After the latter birth, she sank into a state of despair.

“A black curtain came down on me,” Romo says in an Eastern dialect.

“I thought, Can I ever recover to help someone else when I can’t even help myself.”

Even the enthusiasm for horse music that started in youth did not cheer up the gloomy mental landscape. The feeling of inadequacy tormented me.

In 2017, Romo’s husband decided to go to a newly opened gym and asked his wife to join him.

“Such an overweight housewife, I’m definitely not leaving,” came the reply.

After some consideration, Romo was encouraged to join and quickly became excited about the new world.

“Kidding, I can,” I said to myself.

The sport took him with him. Romo seemed to have good genes for strength sports: the development was fast.

Romo won the title of Finland’s strongest woman in Turku in 2020.

In winter 2019 he went to test some strongman sports with his gym buddies. Local guru Mika Törrö saw a video of Romo’s performance and realized his talent.

“Salla walked like a sailor with 180 kilos on his neck as if there was air,” Törrö said later Church roadmagazine in the interview.

In February 2019, Törrö sent Romo a message and announced that “by the way, you have a race in May”. Törrö is Finland’s strongest man with a jagged background.

“Our friendship has aroused wonder when there is a priest and a former castle guard,” says Romo.

Finland’s strongest man Mika Törrö has been Romo’s close hobby companion since 2019.

According to him, it’s about the sympathy of souls.

“Our kindred spirit is a deep friendship. Mika talked me into this and since then we’ve been working on this together.”

Romo says he owes a lot to Törrö, who is a good listener.

“We have supported each other in moments of joy and sadness. His mother and my father have passed away during this time.”

Three a year ago, Romo got another strong man as his coach, Matti Lehikonen, with whose teachings the woman has developed in huge steps. For example, the deadlift result has increased from 174 kg to 205 kg.

Measuring records is part of the sport, but even more important to Romo is the enjoyment of training.

“After gym training, the body is often sore, but when you get over the worst muscle pain, you can get hooked on the feeling of having done something.”

Powerlifting has brought discipline to everyday life and improved the quality of life.

“After training, you usually eat smarter and sleep better at night,” assures Romo.

Romo says that his gymnastics has not caused confusion in the work community or the church. A priest can be a strongman in his spare time.

He says he can get by on basic food and does not use supplements.

“I mainly make sure that I eat enough, especially on training days. Carbohydrates are needed before and after training in order to be able to press weights for a couple of hours in the gym.”

From Joensuu the strongman community is very close-knit and good-natured.

“Nothing unites us other than the fact that we like to lift heavy things.”

In the work community, Romo’s sports hobby has not aroused surprise.

“Nobody said a priest couldn’t do something like this.”

And the parishioners haven’t budged on the matter either.

“Rather, the strongman theme has been a good icebreaker for many more in-depth discussions,” Romo assures.

Romo has no doubts about the suitability of the hobby.

“I strongly trust guidance and an inner voice. If I feel that someone doesn’t feel good, I don’t do it.”

Bishop Riekkinen also urged him to do this. Before the priestly ordination, there was an interview where the bishop gave instructions for a career. “Remember, Salla, that this work is always done through your own personality. You can’t take anything off and you can’t glue anything on.”

Romo’s habitus differed from the High Church style at the time.

“I had a goth phase then: bright pink and black hair, and I wore a long black leather jacket.”

The young woman’s heart was warmed when the bishop encouraged her to continue being herself.

Pasi Pippuri helps Romo with the truck towing harness.

To the army special quality is versatility. There are 20 species and even more variations.

“There’s no way you can train everyone, you have to be able to handle many sports,” says Romo.

In the past, push-ups were Romo’s favorites.

“I have the shoulders of a Russian wrestler, with which I can press a lot above my head.”

There are a total of 20 different types of power swimming. Picture from the 2020 Finnish championships in Turku.

This year, coach Lehikoinen and Romo have done a lot of work with the groundstroke.

“It has become a favorite. Another new favorite is atlas stones, i.e. large round stones, which are finally starting to go smoothly.”

First race four years ago scared Romo, but he quickly learned that performing in front of a crowd is nothing short of miraculous. He says that he has discussed the issue of organizing strongman competitions Markku Suomenvirtan with.

“Markku is a policeman, and we have established that priests and policemen are always under scrutiny.”

Romo doesn’t even notice the TV cameras at the race venue.

“I can focus on the performance – the same way I focus on my work in worship.”

The damage won’t happen with the leotards on the neck, but a cruel mark can be created on the Trikoots. In 2021, a scrap fell on Romo’s foot.

“During the competition, a tin box slipped and crushed my big toe.”

Injuries regardless, Romo sees his sport in a bright light.

“My body is now more pain-free than when I was 23 years old, when my lower back hurt for the first time.”

Romo recommends strength training for everyone, because better strength levels make everyday activities easier.

Romo hopes to serve as an inspiration to people who are unsure about taking up the sport.

At the same time, you should remember to be kind to yourself. No need to seek perfection.

“This world is a world of winners, where a strong outer shell is important.”

Romo hopes that people of all shapes and sizes can enjoy exercise and strength training.

“If someone could get a little spark of hope from my example, that’s why I agreed to the interviews.”