Powerlifting | Jimmy Kolb smashed the 600 kg ghost limit in the bench press: “Inconceivable iron”, says SE man Smulter

Kolb is known to be the first person to have lifted more than 600 kilograms from the bench.

American Jimmy Kolb has broken a new ghost limit in the bench press. Kolb deadlifted an incredible 612.5 kilograms at a competition in Hurricane, West Virginia last week.

The result is naturally a new world record and, as far as we know, the first 600-kilogram bench press.

Bench press Finnish record holder Fredrik Smulter says he’s watched Kolb’s performance a couple of times and can’t help but wonder about the weights.

“Unfathomable iron. There are so many kilos that you have to think about how the bones of the hands can withstand,” says Smulter.

Technically, he considers Kolb’s performance quite exemplary.

“I’ve seen much uglier withdrawals. Starts with straight arms and ends with straight arms. Technically quite clean.”

Kolb set a record in the IPA (International Powerlifting Association) competition. The IPA does not belong to the International Anti-Doping Agency WADA.

One the thing that helps with heavy weights is a bench press shirt. In 2014, Smulter was the first doping-tested person in the world to bench press 400 kilograms.

Smulter’s Finnish record with a bench shirt is 401 kilograms and without a shirt is 282 kilograms. Smulter’s records have been made under the auspices of the Finnish Sports Association SUL.

However, Smulter does not know about the development of bench shirts or the features of the shirt Kolbi wears, and therefore does not want to start guessing more about what the shirt gives.

“I myself have held 417 kilos with my bare hands. When you think that 195 extra kilos are added to it, you can’t help but wonder.”