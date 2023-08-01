Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Powerlifting | Finland’s strongest man set a new world record and was moved

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mika Törrö set a new world record in "Hercule's hold".

Mika Törrö set a world record in “Hercule’s hold”.

Fivefold Winner of the Finland’s strongest man competition Mika Törrö44, has set a new world record in the strongman sport called Herkuleen pito.

The tough guy with the nickname “El Toro” set a record in the Strongman Champions League strongman competition organized in Joensuu last weekend.

He supported a weight of 300 kilograms in 48.89 seconds.

Törrö finished second in the competition. The overall competition was won by a Latvian Aivars Smaukstelis.

Stump published an emotional update on the weekend’s events on Monday on his Instagram.

“I was confused at first, and then the emotions came out. A few tears had to be cried. I dedicate this race to my mother,” he began.

“Joensuu has the best audience in the world, many thanks for the encouragement,” he continued.

Törrö also thanked his coach Jesse Pynnö. He also competes in strongman sports.

“The first race went under the bench for the result. Otherwise, all the other sports went great, and I set a world record in the Hercules Hold,” he recounted.



Törrö has won the Finland’s strongest man competition in the years 2018–2022.


