Russian weightlifting champion Koklyaev said it was useless to train every day

Eight-time champion of Russia in weightlifting, powerlifter Mikhail Koklyaev spoke about the futility of daily training. His words lead “Sport Express”.

The athlete explained that such a training schedule would contribute to overtraining of the body. “Firstly, the muscles do not have time to rest and recover. Secondly, it can lead to rapid emotional burnout, after which you don’t want to practice at all, ”he said.

Koklyaev said that the best result can be achieved with a wave-like cyclical training: a hard day, an easy day, rest. “Without rest, over time, the body adapts to stress and stops responding to them, the results will stand still,” he stressed, adding that everything needs a balance and a reasonable approach.

