Eight women in the Mexico history They have managed to overthrow the patriarchy of the political groups until reaching their candidacy for the presidency of the country. The path has not been easy, especially in the face of pressures that remain rooted in traditional education, such as machismo.

For the election of this June 2, with Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvezexperts point out that the challenge will be to reach and maintain a gender agenda.

The way

The first to raise her hand Presidency of the Republic It was Rosario Ibarra de Piedra. Going through the torment of the disappearance of her son in 1975, she entered politics until she sought the top seat twice, in 1982 and 1988.

A six-year term later, in 1994, two more women also reached the candidacy, only in very small parties and without achieving 3 percent of the votes. They were Cecilia Soto, with the then recently created Labor Partyand Marcela Lombardo Otelo, who ran for the Popular Socialist Party.

During the period of the fall of the hegemonic PRI, another woman became the presidential candidate. In 2006, Patricia Mercado competed with the Social Democratic and Peasant Alternative Party. For 2012, the candidate for PAN and PRDJosefina Vázquez Mota, became the fifth woman candidate and represented an important advance by being the first woman candidate to achieve the highest number of votes and with relevant parties.

Later, and with the major challenge of independent candidacy, a right achieved with the INE, Margarita Zavala appeared, although she ended up abandoning the race.

authentic figures

The doctor in political science Mónica Montaño Reyes highlighted in an interview for EL DEBATE that it is recognizable that all the women who have reached the ballot are because they won, they fought for it from the context in which they lived and they are authentic, although various factors have prevented that they reach the presidential chair.

The specialist analyzed that a watershed political profile was that of Patricia Mercado, with a real social struggle, for all the political capital she created and despite the fact that she was nominated by a party that was not going to win. “She put the progressive issue long before other candidates.

Since Patricia Mercado was a candidate in 2006, she put the issue of the lesbian-gay community, women, and rights on the agenda, and then she was one of the great figures in the citizen movement,” he explained.

Elites

Due to the above, she considered it surprising that in the 2024 election she has not also been named a candidate to compete alongside Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez. “We know that the most powerful groups of the parties, even the businessmen, the elites that exist in each place, always seek to influence who will be the candidate based on the agreements.

In the case of Josefina Vázquez Mota, another example, she was given the candidacy, but it was an election that the BREAD I looked lost. “She got the highest percentage of votes for a female candidate, with 26 percent,” she explained.

Montaño Reyes, also an academic at the University of Guadalajara, reaffirmed that the closeness they now have Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez, of reaching the maximum seat, is precisely a consequence of all the struggles for parity, inclusion and above all that, at least the Morena, PRI, PAN and PRD parties, did understand that given the current context it was time to assign a female candidate. “Because at the end of the day this is acceptance of the parties, the partisan elites could have said no, just as they did Citizen movement“, he explained.

In this regard, he added that it must be recognized that all those who have made it to the ballot have grown and expanded a political group of support and support, some because they are wives of or relatives of people with power. However, she mentioned that otherwise they would not have arrived at that time.

Courts

For her part, Azul Aguiar Aguiar, a doctor of research in political science and academic at Iteso, analyzed in an interview for THE DEBATE that the process of women's political positioning has accelerated in the last 15 years, largely thanks to feminist movements. In addition, she highlighted the work of women in the Electoral Tribunal of the INE, which is where the judicial policy has originated so that women first had a mandatory quota of representation in the candidacies of political parties. “These judicial resolutions of the Electoral Court advance legislation in the case of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate Chamber at the national level… and the governorships,” he explained.

In turn, she said that although the broad expectations of a woman becoming President of Mexico are important for the country, she noted that the achievement comes late compared to other Latin American countries.

watershed

For her part, political scientist Dayri Jaruny Flores Ramírez stated that the current panorama It also has a lot to do with how the gender context has changed, not only political, but also social.

He highlighted that the path taken by the previous six candidates was much more closed because the context was more traditional.

“Historically we know that those who have held the largest political positions have always been the domain of men and although these pioneers were there making spaces, paths to be able to arrive, unfortunately they did not arrive,” she explained.

Patriarchy

In fact, he considered that although there are still groups that dismiss the possible arrival of Claudia or Xóchitl to the presidency, from the speech that there are men behind them, he said that the most important thing is that spaces are being created and that history is being made.

In this regard, Azul Aguiar Aguiar added that the gender agenda that they promote as candidates and winning the presidency should also be a milestone.

analyzed for THE DEBATE that based on the evidence available, many times not all women in power advance a gender agenda. For this reason, she considered that it is important that feminist movements are always aware, as they have been until now, of the advances of the women's agenda, as well as women, so that they put pressure on the new leaders, so that they direct to open more spaces for women.

In this sense, he emphasized that neither Xochitl Galvezneither Claudia Sheinbaumthey have assured that they will have a gender agenda, so this will represent a work, as it has been until now, of different social groups.

Maryfer Centeno thinks about Alfredo Adame's 'ATTACKS' on 'La Divaza', at LCDLF USA