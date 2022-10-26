One of the concerts that is always a treat to see is the Fine Arts Opera Studio, which was presented on Tuesday, October 25 at the Ángela Peralta Theater, as part of the activities of the Sinaloa Cultural Festival 2022, having as a star guest Mazatlan tenor Jorge Echeagaray, who is one of the most privileged voices in opera in Puerto.

the welcome

Mazatlan tenor Jorge Echeagaray was in charge of welcoming the public, to whom he expressed that he is always excited to be able to sing in the historic venue. After that intervention, he gave the third call and immediately two sopranos opened the concert, which drew the first applause from the audience for the interpretive quality. “I thank my colleagues who traveled a little while to get to Mazatlan now in the morning to rehearse and be ready for you,” said the singer, who also dedicated the concert to his family.

Great voices opened the show.

The concert.

Spectators did not neglect any moment, since while a performer left the stage, another came to continue brightening up the night with each musical work. As if it were a staging, the tenors exchanged dialogues, which were applauded at all times by the audience. One of the most emotional moments before the concert ended was when Jorge Echeagaray presented a potpourri of popular songs, such as India Bonita, Marineros de Mazatlán, Mazatlán, El sauce y la palma, Mi gusto es, El barzón y el Sinaloense, in the latter he was accompanied by his colleagues.