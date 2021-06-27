Raúl Fernández had made his first mistake since he was a Moto2 rider in the previous race in Germany. He had taken the rhythm bait set for him by the leader and ultimately the winner, Remy Gardner, and gone to the ground. However, in Assen

he showed off, with a show of power. He did not take advantage of the first position of the grid, surpassed by Sam Lowes, Augusto Fernández and Remy Gardner. And then on the second lap, at turn seven, he missed the line and fell to ninth. Something difficult to reverse normally in Moto2, although the Madrilenian is right now one

portentous level.

While Augusto, Lowes and Gardner were ahead, Raúl dedicated himself to passing rivals to finish arriving, based on fast laps, to the front group, in an exhibition for a pilot who is only a rookie. On lap ten he arrived, on lap fourteen he passed Gardner and on eighteen he took the lead to complete a comeback with a pace that did not drop until he crossed the finish line and added his third victory of the year, the same as the leader Gardner, that after a moment of crisis it was rebuilt until securing second place and

just a five point loss overall compared to the winner in Assen (they are now separated by 31 points). Third place went to Augusto Fernández, who had not been on a podium since winning the 2019 San Marino Grand Prix.