B.ody positivity is one of the new buzzwords of our time. What is meant is that you, mostly a woman, shouldn’t be ashamed of your body, but should accept it as it is. With some mental stretching exercises, this leads us to fat SUVs. They are showered with criticism, branded as city tanks, and decorated with the “Golden Vulture” award. But bought. By those who enjoy quietly instead of clamoring loudly. Who vote with their feet. What should be bad about the ample space for up to seven passengers and luggage, superior engine performance, safety reserves due to the all-wheel drive, a good overview and a wonderful castle feeling? More than five meters of car are called up for this, weighing 2.5 tons, which is of course not a mass product. But in the niche and as an attractive substitute for the out of fashion minivans, the giants find their raison d’etre. Quite apart from the fact that the purchase is pouring taxes into the coffers of the state and thus all citizens. Be ashamed? In the past, people were also proud of those who could afford a car of stature.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Abroad, especially in North America, people look at such traditional German discussions with incomprehension anyway. Our trio Q7, X7 and GLS are just the right size for the world between LA and NY. Not to forget, the Chinese also love the big car. Most of them are sold in these countries.

The Audi Q7 is 5.07 meters long and weighs 2.4 tons with a 4-liter V8 diesel engine. Fired this way, it becomes the SQ7 TDI and, thanks to its 435 hp, is astonishingly fast. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than five seconds, and the top speed is 250 km / h. No wonder, given a maximum torque of a bearish 900 Newton meters, which is already just above idling at 1250 revolutions per minute.

Are such giants expensive? Everything is relative. The Q7 world for the 45 TDI Quattro starts at 66,900 euros, but then with one liter displacement, two cylinders and 204 hp less. The basic price for the SQ7 TDI Quattro is 94,900 euros, and the car that was a guest in the editorial office had quite a few extras on board. The bottom line was a hefty 139,750 euros. You don’t have to have everything, but if you like it sporty, you should definitely tick the box under “Suspension package advanced” in the Audi Center. After that, the mighty Audi with roll stabilization and co-steering rear axle practically flies around corners. This costs an additional 5950 euros. It’s worth it, because it makes the SQ7 TDI surprisingly light-footed despite its high weight.









Audi revised the Q7 in autumn 2019, the interior is pervaded by a new modernity that is not for everyone. Three screens inform the driver, the front is more like the Q8, a thick chrome clip on the tailgate distinguishes the new Q7 from the old. By the way: The Q8 is a kind of Q7 coupé, it is not bigger, but seven centimeters shorter, and there is no third row of seats for it. Of course, nothing has changed in terms of the excellent space in the SQ7, and mathematically 805 liters fit behind the electrically operated tailgate. Whoever folds down the back seats has a load volume of almost 2000 liters. Remarkable. And now the bad news: Unfortunately, the formidable V8 engine, which despite the moving mass was satisfied with an average of 10.6 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers and was also used in the Bentley Bentayga and the Audi A8, disappears from the New Year Program. He then no longer manages the again tightened exhaust gas limits. Very close, but the effort is apparently no longer worth it.