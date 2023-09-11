‘Powerful Romina’ reaches its final chapter and we will see what will be the fate of Romina, who, after telling the truth about her feelings to Santiago, will have to deal with Leonardo, who is willing to shoot his new partner in order to to stay with her. On the other hand, Virginia would find herself very close to escaping justice after the vehicle that was transporting her to prison was approached by her accomplices who plan to take her out of the country. Will she manage to escape?

If you don’t want to miss what will happen in the last episode of the series TV snailHERE we will tell you all the details and minute by minute of ‘Powerful Romina’.

When is the end of ‘Powerful Romina’?

The last chapter of ‘Romina Poderoso’ will be released on Monday, September 11, 2023 through the screens Snail Television. The series aired its first episode on May 31 and, from that day on, it was able to captivate the public and earn a place in the hearts of viewers, who follow, from Monday to Friday, the story starring Juanita Molina.

What time does the end of ‘Romina poder’ start?

The grand finale of ‘Romina Poderosa’ will air starting at 9.30 pm (Colombian time), thus maintaining the same schedule that it had since the day of its launch. The production directed by Rafael Martínez and Herney Luna will be broadcast, as usual, through the Caracol TV signal, minutes after the program ‘Yo me llama’.

Juanita Molina plays Romina Páez, the protagonist of ‘Romina poder’. Photo: Caracol TV

Where to watch ‘Powerful Romina’ ONLINE?

To not miss ‘Romina poder’, you can enter the channel’s official websiteTV snail, in which you will have access to the new Colombian production LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting chapters of the Colombian soap opera, which features Zharick Molina.

‘Romina Poderosa’ aired its first episode on May 31, 2023. Photo: Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

To be able to enjoy the finale of ‘Romina poder’ you just have to tune in to the Caracol TV signal, which can only be accessed if you are in Colombian territory. Below, we leave you the channels that have their signal on some television operators:

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 You:channel 5.

Who does powerful Romina stay with?

After Romina tells Calidoso that the only thing they can have is a friendship, the protagonist goes in search of Santiago, to whom she confesses all her feelings for him, which led to them kissing and spending the night together.

