The last chapters of ‘Powerful Romina’ get more intense. After Calidoso’s kidnapping, everyone will try to do everything possible to rescue him, especially Bedoya, who will confront Romina and blame her. In addition, she will receive a call from Marlon, leader of the Chitiva, who will ask her for an exchange to free the love of his life. What else will happen in the Caracol TV soap opera?

Follow all the details so you don’t miss any episode prior to the grand finale of ‘Powerful Romina’. Here we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE so you know where to see the Colombian soap opera.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina powerful’ chapter 60 COMPLETE: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian novel for FREE

Look HERE the advance of chapter 61 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 61 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

Chapter 60 of ‘Powerful Romina’ came out onWednesday August 30, 2023. This novel ofTV snailIt has been the sensation for many viewers and is their favorite night after night. The plot of Romina and company premiered on May 31.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’, chapter 61?

Since its premiere at the end of May 2023,‘Mighty Romina’maintains its schedule and is issued from9.30 p.m., In colombia. The telenovela is broadcast through the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina Poderosa’ chapter 58 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE online

How to watch the channel Caracol TV ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss ‘Romina powerful’, the Colombian telenovela, you can enter the official website of the channelTV snail, in which you will have access to the new production of Colombia LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela starring Juanita Molina.

Cast of ‘Mighty Romina’

This is the cast of ‘Powerful Romina’. Photo: Caracol TV

Romina Paez/Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez/Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva/Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva/Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez/Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz/David Palacio

Santiago Moya/Juan Guilera

Ruben/Fernando Arevalo.

#Powerful #Romina #chapter #LIVE #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #online