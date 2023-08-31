‘Mighty Romina’ last chapters! The Colombian novel entered its final stretch and promises to be more than exciting. According to the advance of episode 60, the protagonist decided that it is time to reveal the truth to the people of La Mirla, although Santiago will be worried because he will expose himself to harm. This fear is not far from reality, since Marlon will see Romina speak in front of her neighbors and could retaliate against her.

To find out what else will happen in the novel of TV snailFollow our COMPLETE GUIDE with all the details about the premiere of the new chapter of ‘Powerful Romina’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina Poderosa’ chapter 58 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE online

Watch here the advance of chapter 60 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 60 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

Chapter 60 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premieres TODAY,Wednesday August 30, 2023. This novel ofTV snailIt has been the sensation for many viewers and is their favorite night after night. The plot of Romina and company premiered on May 31.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina powerful’ chapter 57 COMPLETE: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian novel online

At what time to see ‘Powerful Romina’, chapter 60?

Since its premiere at the end of May 2023,‘Mighty Romina’maintains its schedule and is issued from9.30 p.m., In colombia. The telenovela is broadcast through the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

How to watch the channel Caracol TV ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss ‘Romina powerful’, the Colombian telenovela, you can enter the official website of the channelTV snail, in which you will have access to the new production of Colombia LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela starring Juanita Molina.

Zharick León and Juanita Molina participate in ‘Romina Mighty’. Photo: Caracol TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina powerful’, complete chapter 52: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian novel online for FREE

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Romina Paez/Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez/Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva/Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva/Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez/Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz/David Palacio

Santiago Moya/Juan Guilera

Ruben/Fernando Arevalo.

#Powerful #Romina #chapter #LIVE #schedule #channel #Colombian #ONLINE #FREE