Sergio is going to visit Calidoso and, instead of finding out how things are going with Virginia, he starts asking about Romina. Likewise, the protagonist of the Colombian novel is running out of time to decide who is her true love. On the other hand, Romina confessed to Santiago that she had seen Calidoso the day before, to which he replied that he is no longer interested in her, an answer that she took for her answer. Also, everyone already found out that Romina’s father is a gangster. What will happen?

Do you want to know what will happen to Romina in this new chapter 53 that opens TODAY? In the following note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss the premiere of the Colombian novel.

Watch HERE the preview of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 53 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

Chapter 53 of the Colombian novel premieres TODAY, Friday, August 18, 2023 on the screens of Caracol Televisión. Since May 31, the story of Romina has been broadcast on the screens of the coffee channel, they also hope that with the passing of the episodes they will continue to captivate their viewers with the impressive plot that it brings every day.

What TIME to see ‘Powerful Romina’?

The Colombian soap opera has been broadcast as usual since the day it was released at 9:30 p.m. Colombian time. ‘Romina poderosa’ is broadcast just after the program ‘Yo me llamo’ on the Caracol Televisión channel.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE and ONLINE?

So you can watch the Caracol channel LIVE and ONLINE You just have to enter its official transmission website called Caracol Play and register as a user; In this way you will have full access to all the past chapters and the premiere one.

What is ‘Romina Mighty’ about?

Romina Poderosa tells the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she has a twin sister named Laura. In the midst of this situation, violence will take away from Romina what she loves most about her, it will force her to take a leap of life and take the identity of her sister. The change of roles, the emotions of extreme sports, the intrigues, the heartbreaks, all combined with a lot of action, are the attractions of this series.

Colombian actress Juanita Molina is the one who plays Romina in the Caracol TV soap opera. Photo: Caracol Television

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Juanita Molina as Romina Páez Gómez / Laura Vélez Galindo

David Palacio as Cristóbal Ruiz Santana ‘Calidoso’

Zharick León as Virginia Galindo de Vélez “El Don” / Virginia Sinisterra Galindo

Alejandro Buitrago as Marlon Chitiva Ponce de Leon

Juan Manuel Guilera as Santiago Moya Marcos

María Luisa Flores as Yesenia Páez Gómez

Emmanuel Esparza as Sergio Velez Santamaria

Kevin Bury as Leonardo ‘Leo’ Chitiva Ponce de Leon

Nicolás Quiroga as Bernardo ‘Benny’ Chitiva Ponce de León

Alisson Joan as Nayibe Juliana Virviescas.

