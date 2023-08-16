‘Mighty Romina’ is the new production of TV snail and will premiere a new chapter, the truth will be the protagonist among the characters. Virginia and Diana are in trouble; In addition, Sergio no longer intends to continue hiding those issues that are now harming him because they are classifying him as a criminal. Meanwhile, Virginia would start working with a new group of gangsters seeking to kill her husband. On the other hand, RominaAfter seeking Santiago’s advice, she would begin to recover her love with Cristóbal, with whom she would have a deep conversation in the place where they met.

Don’t you want to miss this new chapter of ‘Mighty Romina’? Follow our COMPLETE GUIDE so you can see today’s premiere and all the details you should know about it. In addition, you will be able to relive the past episodes that you did not see.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 51 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 51 of ‘Powerful Romina’ come out?

Chapter 51 of ‘Romina Mighty’ premieres TODAY, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, on the screens of Caracol TV. The Colombian telenovela has been one of the favorites, since its first broadcast on May 31, in the coffee country. According to the progress seen, on the one hand, some will suffer for love, as is the case with Virginia, while others will reconcile like Romina.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’?

The Colombian soap opera has been broadcasting at the same time as its first premiere chapter: from Monday to Friday from 9:30 p.m. in Colombia, after the program ‘Yo me llamo’. Chapter 51 can be seen on the Caracol TV channel.

Part of the cast of ‘Romina Podera’, the Colombian telenovela on Caracol TV. Photo: Vea Magazine

How to watch Caracol TV ONLINE FREE?

So that you can watch the Caracol TV program LIVE and ONLINE FOR FREE, you just have to enter its official website, which is Caracol Play, and register as a user. In this way, you will be able to see the premiere chapter and the previous episodes.

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Juanita Molina as Romina Páez Gómez / Laura Vélez Galindo

David Palacio as Cristóbal Ruiz Santana ‘Calidoso’

Zharick León as Virginia Galindo de Vélez ‘El Don’ / Virginia Sinisterra Galindo

Alejandro Buitrago as Marlon Chitiva Ponce de Leon

Juan Manuel Guilera as Santiago Moya Marcos

María Luisa Flores as Yesenia Páez Gómez

Emmanuel Esparza as Sergio Velez Santamaria

Kevin Bury as Leonardo ‘Leo’ Chitiva Ponce de Leon

Nicolás Quiroga as Bernardo ‘Benny’ Chitiva Ponce de León

Alisson Joan as Nayibe Juliana Virviescas.

