‘Romina powerful’, the new Caracol TV production, will premiere a new chapter in which the drama will exceed the limits after Sergio discovered the whole truth and it will be difficult for him to control his emotions. In addition, Romina will increase the tension by mentioning that Virginia could be the mysterious ‘El Don’ that she sent to assassinate her and ended up killing her twin sister Laura. Follow the plot of the Colombian novel by Caracol Televisión with the help of our COMPLETE GUIDE so you don’t miss any new episode.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 49 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 49 of ‘Powerful Romina’ come out?

Chapter 49 of‘Mighty Romina’opens TODAY,Monday August 14, 2023through the screens ofSnail Television. This Colombian soap opera aired its first episode on May 31, and since that day, it has been captivating audiences in the coffee country with its dramatic and powerful plot. According to the episode’s progress, it seems that Romina has already discovered who ordered her to be killed and will tell Sergio, her father, who will fight to control her anger at the strong news.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’?

The novel‘Mighty Romina’It is broadcast from Monday to Friday starting at9.30 pm (Colombian time)after the program‘My name is’by the Caracol Television channel.

Juanita Molina stars in the soap opera ‘Romina powerful’ on Caracol TV. Photo: Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE and ONLINE?

To be able to seeSnail Television LIVE and ONLINE, you must enter its official transmission website (Caracol Play) and register as a user; in this way, you will have access to all its programming.

Cast of ‘Mighty Romina’

Juanita Molina as Romina Páez Gómez / Laura Vélez Galindo

David Palacio as Cristóbal Ruiz Santana “Calidoso”

Zharick León as Virginia Galindo de Vélez “El Don” / Virginia Sinisterra Galindo

Alejandro Buitrago as Marlon Chitiva Ponce de Leon

Juan Manuel Guilera as Santiago Moya Marcos

María Luisa Flores as Yesenia Páez Gómez

Emmanuel Esparza as Sergio Velez Santamaria

Kevin Bury as Leonardo “Leo” Chitiva Ponce de Leon

Nicolás Quiroga as Bernardo “Benny” Chitiva Ponce de León

Alisson Joan as Nayibe Juliana Virviescas.

