‘Romina poderosa’ is a recent novel by Caracol Televisión that premiered in May of this year and has been conquering the Colombian public with each new chapter. Now, the production will premiere its 48th episode, in which the secret of the protagonist (Juanita Molina) will be discovered by her father, Sergio, who will debate between placing his trust in the only daughter left alive or Virginia (Zharick León ). However, Rubén will make him see reason.

Find out what else will happen in the Colombian telenovela with the help of our COMPLETE GUIDEwhich has all the information so you don’t miss any episode of ‘Mighty Romina’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Aunt Alison’ chapter 11 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian telenovela ONLINE

Look HERE the advance of chapter 48 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When will chapter 48 of ‘Powerful Romina’ be released?

Chapter 48 of ‘Mighty Romina’ will be released TODAY, Friday August 11, 2023through the screens Snail Television. This Colombian soap opera aired its first episode on May 31, and since that day, it has been captivating Colombian audiences with its intriguing plot.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’?

The soap opera ‘Mighty Romina’ They can be seen from Monday to Friday from 9.30 pm (Colombian time)after the program ‘My name is’by the Caracol Television channel.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE and ONLINE?

To access the signal Snail Television, you must enter its official website and register as a user; In this way, you will have access to all its programming live and online.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Aunt Alison’, chapter 12, LIVE: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian telenovela ONLINE FREE

What is the main plot of ‘Powerful Romina’?

‘Romina poderosa’ is a Colombian soap opera from the Caracol TV channel. Photo: Caracol Television

‘Powerful Romina’ tells the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she has a twin sister named Laura. In the midst of this situation, violence will take away from Romina what she loves most about her, and will force her to take a leap of life by taking the identity of her sister. The change of roles, the emotions of extreme sports, the intrigues, the heartbreaks, all combined with a lot of action, are the attractions of this series.

#Powerful #Romina #chapter #FREE #ONLINE #schedule #channel #Colombian #soap #opera #ESTRENO