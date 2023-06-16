Dhe President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has expressed his delight at the European Parliament’s support for his country’s accession to NATO and the EU. “The European Parliament has adopted a powerful resolution in support of our people’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he said in his daily video address on Thursday. There is now a clear appeal to EU leaders to chart a path for accession. In addition, the European Parliament supports Kiev’s call for a NATO perspective and has recognized the Ukrainian contribution to Euro-Atlantic security.

The EU Parliament had previously called on NATO to pave the way for Ukraine to join the western defense alliance after the end of the Russian war of aggression. A resolution passed in Strasbourg on Thursday states that the accession process should begin after the end of the war and be completed as soon as possible. 425 MPs voted in favor, 38 against. 42 abstained. Pending full NATO membership, the EU and NATO should develop a temporary framework for security guarantees to be implemented immediately after the war.

Zelenskyy also praised US plans to confiscate Russian property and hand it over to Ukraine. A corresponding law had been introduced in Congress. “In dictatorships like the Russian one, money is of the highest value.” The rulers would safely sacrifice hundreds of thousands of human lives, but not their fortunes. If they were now deprived of their money, they felt that the war was actually bringing them losses. These assets “must be completely lost for the benefit of those who suffered from their aggression from this terrorist war for the benefit of our state, our people,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Atomic Energy Agency: The situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is serious – but stable

According to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the situation around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia is serious but stable after the rupture of the Kakhovka dam. “On the one hand, the situation is serious, there are consequences and they are real. On the other hand, a number of measures have been taken to stabilize the situation,” Rafael Grossi told the Russian news agency Interfax during his visit to the nuclear facility on Thursday.