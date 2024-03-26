LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ibogaine, a powerful psychedelic made from the root of a shrub native to Central Africa, unleashes a harrowing trip that can last more than 24 hours and can cause sudden cardiac arrest and death.

However, a series of small studies shows that between one-third and two-thirds of people who were addicted to opioids or crack and were treated with the compound in a therapeutic setting were effectively cured of their habits, many after a single session. .

Ibogaine appears to drown out the agony of withdrawal and opioid craving, and then incites in patients a marked zeal to stay sober. Now, after decades in the shadows and with opioid overdose deaths topping 100,000 a year in the United States, it is attracting widespread interest from researchers who believe it could treat opioid use disorder.

“I'm not exaggerating when I say that ibogaine saved my life,” said Jessica Blackburn, 37, who is recovering from heroin addiction and has been sober for 8 years. “My biggest frustration is that more people don't have access to it,” she added.

This is because ibogaine is illegal in the United States. Patients have to travel abroad to receive ibogaine treatment, often in unregulated clinics that offer little medical supervision.

Kentucky and Ohio are considering proposals to spend millions of dollars in opioid settlement money on clinical trials for ibogaine therapy. Federal drug researchers have indicated a willingness to allow the drug to be studied again — more than 40 years after regulators suspended the research over concerns about the drug's heart risks. And pharmaceutical company Atai Life Sciences is spending millions to research the compound.

“Ibogaine is not a silver bullet and it won't work for everyone, but it is the most powerful addiction breaker I've seen,” said Deborah Mash, a professor of neurology at the University of Miami who began studying ibogaine at the beginning of the decade. of 1990.

Ibogaine can induce arrhythmia, which in severe cases can lead to fatal cardiac arrest. William Stoops, a professor of behavioral sciences at the University of Kentucky who specializes in substance use disorders, said these risks made ibogaine a poor candidate for regulatory consideration. Even if ibogaine received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, the deteriorating health of many long-term opioid users, many with cardiovascular problems, would not make them eligible for treatment, he said. AND The high cost of providing ibogaine in a medically supervised setting would further narrow the pool of potential patients, he added.

Some doctors and addiction experts who work with ibogaine say its heart risks can be mitigated. In addition to pretreatment screening and cardiac monitoring, providers have found that administering magnesium before and during ibogaine treatments effectively addresses the risks.

Martín Polanco, medical director of The Mission Within, a clinical program in Mexico that helps veterans with traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and addiction problems, said he had administered ibogaine to more than a thousand veterans without adverse reactions.

In 2011, Juliana Mulligan, a psychotherapist and former opioid user in New York, suffered a series of cardiac arrests after receiving treatment at an ibogaine clinic in Guatemala. The clinic had inadvertently administered twice the standard dose, which is normally determined by the patient's body weight.

But Mulligan said he hasn't had a single craving since. She later earned a degree in social work and has since become a consultant for ibogaine-related projects.

Jason Rogers, 44, an electrician from Kentucky, said he had used heroin for 20 years. He had been on and off methadone for years, but the fear of withdrawal had thwarted any meaningful recovery. Ibogaine, he had heard on the street, would help him in his detoxification, but he does not have the 5 thousand dollars that clinics in Mexico charge for the therapy.

“I would do anything to be clean,” he said. “Right now I need a miracle.”