KONAMI has revealed the release date for the version PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch Of Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine CrossroadThe title will be released on both platforms next July 17thbut only in Japan. There is currently no information regarding a possible Western distribution.

In Japan the title is also available on iOS and Android devicesand the Switch version of the game will support data sharing with the mobile edition. This feature will not be present in the PS4 version, however.

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu