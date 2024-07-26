Home page World

Ismael Zambada was a co-founder of the violent Sinaloa cartel. (Archive photo) © Mario Rivera Alvarado/AP/dpa

76-year-old Ismael Zambada was considered one of the last major Mexican drug lords. He is now in the hands of the US authorities. He is said to have turned himself in.

Mexico City/Washington – One of the most powerful Mexican drug lords has been arrested in the US border town of El Paso. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, was taken into custody together with a son of his former partner Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday (local time). According to Mexican media reports, Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López turned themselves in voluntarily to the authorities.

The US State Department had offered a reward of up to 15 million US dollars (13.8 million euros) for information that could lead to the arrest of 76-year-old Zambada. Zambada faces several charges in the US, including conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, murder and money laundering.

“El Mayo and Guzmán López join a growing list of Sinaloa Cartel leaders and allies being held accountable by the Department of Justice in the United States,” Garland said.

Another son of “El Chapo”, Ovidio Guzmán, was extradited from Mexico to the USA in September. The leader of the Sinaloa cartel himself was sentenced to life imprisonment in the USA in 2019. Joaquín Guzmán had previously managed two spectacular prison escapes in Mexico before he was finally arrested. dpa