A powerful ignition occurred at a car wash in Sochi, a video from the scene was published in Telegram-channel 360tv.ru.

It is noted that the incident took place near the Moremall shopping center on Donskaya Street. The Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Krasnodar Territory reported that the cause was an outbreak of flammable substances, firefighters were already able to extinguish the fire. At the same time, the authorities deny the fact of the explosion.

“Kubanskie Novosti” notes that a 51-year-old man suffered from thermal burns of the skin of the upper and lower extremities of 1-2 degrees.

Earlier in September, it was reported that the entrance of a two-story apartment building collapsed as a result of an explosion in the village of Voznesenka in Primorye. Neighbors of the deceased noted that first he burned down the shed and set fire to the garage, after which there was a clap already in his apartment.