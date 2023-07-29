SHOT: in Kazan, a powerful hurricane damaged power lines, trees and country houses

A powerful hurricane that hit Kazan was caught on video. Footage of a natural disaster publishes Telegram-SHOT channel.

The video shows trees bending due to the wind and flying elements of buildings. “A strong wind does not spare fences, garbage cans, power lines, tree branches and even some summer cottages,” the publication says.

Wind gusts are reported to reach 30 mph. Residents of the Russian city were asked not to leave their homes temporarily. Forecasters expect the hurricane in Kazan to last until Sunday morning, July 30.

Earlier it was reported that several districts of Sevastopol were left without electricity after a heavy downpour. The houses were flooded and the roofs were leaking.