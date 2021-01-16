Time and again the NRA succeeded in preventing the tightening of gun rights. With her bankruptcy she wants to avoid prosecution by New York’s judiciary.

AUSTIN ap | The powerful US gun lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA), has filed for bankruptcy. The aim of this step is to enable NRA boss Wayne LaPierre to “restructure and organize” the non-profit association, the NRA announced on Friday. Financially, the organization is in the strongest condition in years, despite the bankruptcy filing. At the same time, the NRA also turned its back on New York, where it was targeted by the judiciary for corruption allegations, and relocated its legal seat to Texas.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA on charges that LaPierre and other union leaders had diverted millions of dollars on personal luxury travel and other questionable expenses. Among other things, LaPierre is said to have landed himself a contract worth 17 million dollars for the time after his employment. On Friday, James said she would not allow the NRA to evade scrutiny of its practices. The alleged financial status of the NRA is finally on par with its moral status: “bankruptcy”.

In addition to the lawsuit, the corona pandemic also caused turbulence for the organization. Last year she had to lay off dozens of employees and cancel her specialist congress. In the so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which is supposed to enable restructuring under judicial control, between $ 100 and 500 million on the credit side and just as much in debt were listed. Regardless, the NRA spoke of the strongest financial health in years.

This process will enable long-term sustainable growth and ensure the continued success of the NRA as the main advocate of constitutional freedoms – “free from the toxic political environment in New York,” the NRA said. The arms lobbyists say they have around five million members. Even though the organization’s headquarters are in Virginia, the NRA was registered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871.

The NRA’s largest creditor, with $ 1.2 million in outstanding payments, is the advertising company Ackerman McQueen, which was responsible for the gun lobbyists’ now-defunct television station. However, the NRA claims it was billed too high. Legal proceedings are pending. According to the application, the NRA also owes $ 960,000 to Membership Marketing Partners, which has the same address as itself.