The Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of the former vice president and former minister in an alleged case of corruption in the oil sector that links the state company PDVSA in an investigation that “remains open.” Along with El Aissami, the former Minister of Economy and former president of the National Development Fund, Simón Zerpa, was also arrested.

The former Minister of Petroleum of Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami, was arrested as part of an investigation into a corruption plot in the sector, Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported this Tuesday, April 9.

The investigations of the Prosecutor's Office refer to a connivance of the state company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in an investigation that “remains open” and for which more than fifty people have already been arrested.

According to the authorities, it is the second phase of the anti-corruption operation in the oil sector.

🔴 #Now Prosecutor Saab: Based on recent denunciations of at least 5 witnesses who have been sequentially interviewed by our prosecutors, we have managed to reveal the direct participation and detention of Tarek El Aissami, detained to be presented by the ministry… pic.twitter.com/i5dT7nqcXa — Unión Radio (@Unionradionet) April 9, 2024



El Aissami, former vice president of Venezuela, resigned from his position to collaborate with investigators a year ago, but he was not the only former official apprehended by the Prosecutor's Office. Simón Alejandro Zerpa, the former Minister of Economy and Finance and former president of the National Development Fund (Fonden), was also arrested with him.

The Public Ministry pointed out that Zerpa was implicated in the case after statements from “at least five witnesses.”

News in development…