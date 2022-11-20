A video of a fire near Komsomolskaya Square in the center of Moscow appeared on the network

A video of a fire in a one-story warehouse building near Komsomolskaya Square in the center of Moscow appeared on the network. Entry on Wednesday, November 20 publishes Telegram– channel “112”.

The footage shows large puffs of black smoke rising. It is noted that the fire occurred near the Square of three stations.

Earlier it was reported that rescuers went to the scene, there were no reports of victims.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia clarified that a fire train had left for the site of a major fire. According to preliminary data, there may be people inside the warehouse. The powerful fire was given the second rank.