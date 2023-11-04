Kherson authorities: powerful explosions were heard in the city for the fourth time in 24 hours

In Kyiv-controlled Kherson, powerful explosions were heard for the fourth time in a day. This was announced by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, reports TASS.

It is noted that an air raid warning was not announced in the city and in the districts of the Kherson region. Details of the incident and information about possible damage have not been reported.

In his TelegramMrochko added on the channel that at about 19:00 local time (the same as Moscow), a woman was wounded as a result of explosions in the central part of Kherson, and another civilian did not survive.

Earlier on November 4, it was reported that powerful explosions occurred in Kherson for the third time in a day. “Move to safer places! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!” — Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration, wrote in his Telegram channel.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. In an address to Russians, Vladimir Putin explained that with such measures Moscow responded to requests from the Donbass republics for help.