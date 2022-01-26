Home page world

Firefighters use aerial ladders to search for people trapped in damaged buildings after an explosion. © Derek Gatopoulos/AP/dpa

In the early morning, an explosion in the Greek metropolis shatters windows and crumbles facades. There is at least one injured. But what was the cause?

Athens – An explosion on Wednesday caused severe damage to facades, offices and apartments in central Athens. One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, the emergency services said in the morning.

The blast happened just after 6:50 a.m. local time on the first floor of a building that residents said was empty and due for renovation, Skai news channel reported.

“It was like an earthquake,” said an eyewitness on TV. “We do not know what caused the explosion,” said a fire department spokesman. According to the media, the police do not assume a terrorist background. State television reports showed rubble on the central Syngrou Chaussee, and the fire brigade put out smaller fires. In almost all buildings in the urban region, window panes were destroyed by the blast. dpa