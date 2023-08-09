An explosion occurred at an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiev Posad near Moscow

A powerful explosion thundered on the territory of the optical-mechanical plant in Sergiev Posad, Moscow Region. According to TASS, the pyrotechnics warehouse with an area of ​​1600 square meters, located on the territory of the enterprise, became the epicenter. As a result of the explosion, dozens of people were injured, windows were broken in hundreds of apartments around.

The hangar where the pyrotechnics were stored is completely destroyed

The first reports of the explosion came at around 10:50 (Moscow time). Eyewitnesses managed to capture a huge mushroom-shaped cloud rising above the epicenter.

The explosion was so strong that completely destroyed hangar area of ​​1600 square meters. According to the authorities of the Moscow region, the cause of the detonation was a “violation of technological processes.”

Photo: Valeria Kuznetsova / TASS

The governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov clarified that the hangar where the explosion occurred has nothing to do with optics and mechanics. “They produce mainly pyrotechnics here,” told He.

Employees of the industrial zone where the warehouse was located, as well as the optical-mechanical plant, were urgently evacuated.

In addition, the explosion damaged the building of a nearby school. Glass and window frames were shattered in the building, school furniture was overturned by the blast wave.

It is known that the hangar belonged Piroros company. In March 2023, the company was declared bankrupt; a year earlier, the company was monitored due to its difficult financial condition.

More than 50 people were injured in the explosion.

How reported Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, as of 13:24, 43 people were admitted to the Sergiev Posad regional hospital, some of them were hospitalized in intensive care.

Six are in intensive care – they have burns and a head injury, another 22 people were taken to the traumatology department. The rest had shrapnel injuries of moderate severity. Andrey VorobyovGovernor of the Moscow Region

Later, he clarified that a total of 52 people turned to medical facilities, including those who received minor injuries.

Rescuers continue to work on the rubble, there may still be people under them – Vorobyov said that there could be five people under the rubble. “Now 23 ambulance brigades and 5 brigades of disaster medicine are working at the site of the explosion, and air sanitation has also been connected,” the governor said.

The moment of the explosion was captured on video.

Glass was shattered in dozens of apartments located in the epicenter area

According to preliminary estimates, the number of apartments damaged by a powerful blast wave is estimated at several dozen, according to other datathere are more than a hundred of them.

Employees of one of the offices located near the industrial zone reported that the ceilings were also damaged in their premises.

The Governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov went to the scene.

Eyewitnesses said that in their apartments the furniture was demolished and the doors were thrown open.

A resident of a neighboring house said that she heard the sound of an explosion even through a dream and headphones.

“We looked out the window and saw a huge mushroom of smoke. The first reaction was shock, at that time there was no information, ”she said.

Another resident noted that furniture in her apartment shook from the blast wave, windows and interior doors opened.

One of the plant workers, who was at the plant at the time of the incident, reportedthat he and his colleagues were thrown back by the blast wave.