Hero Destini 125: Price from 65,810 to Rs 68,600 The Hero Destiny 125 gets a 124.6cc engine, which generates 9bhp power and 10.4Nm torque. To save fuel, it has i3S technology, which automatically turns off the engine when standing for a while. The scooter gets features like LED DRL, side stand indicator, USB charging port, integrated braking and tubeless tires.

TVS Ntorq 125: Price from Rs 68,385 to Rs 72,385 It has an engine of 124.8cc, which generates power of 9.1bhp and torque of 10.5Nm. The special thing is that it is the first scooter in India that comes with connected technology. That is, you can connect the scooter with the smartphone. Apart from this, the scooter has a full-digital console, which works from top speed recorder to helmet reminder. It has 22 liters of seat storage.

Yamaha Fascino 125: Price 68,730 to Rs 72,230 It has a 125cc engine, which generates 8bhp power and 9.7Nm torque. The biggest feature of the scooter is the curved and luxurious design. It gets features such as a side fully digital console, stand engine cut-off switch and 21-liter underseat compartment.

Honda Activa 125: Price from Rs. 68,997 to Rs. 75,997 It has a 124cc engine, which generates power of 8.1bhp and torque of 10.3Nm. Talking about the features, it has features like semi-digital instrument console, external fuel filler cap, multi function ignition-key, and engine start-stop switch.

Suzuki Access 125: Price 69,100 to Rs 73,400 It has a 124cc engine, which generates power of 8.6bhp and torque of 10Nm. It has LED headlight, external fuel filling, multi-function digital meter and one push central lock system.

Riding on a scooter is more comfortable than a motorcycle. One major advantage of scooters is that women are also able to run it easily. But if you want power with comfort in the scooter, then 125 cc engine will be the best. By the way, you have to pay a little more for them. However, there are some stickers in the market that come with a 125 cc engine priced at around 110 cc. So let’s know which are the five cheapest 125cc scooters. All prices mentioned here will be ex-showroom, Delhi.