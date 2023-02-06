7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes central Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit central Turkey informs European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

According to experts, the epicenter of powerful tremors was located 26 kilometers from the city of Gaziantep, which is home to about 1.065 million people. Experts added that the outbreak lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

At the same time, tremors were felt by residents of several regions, including Ankara. There is no information about the dead, injured or damage at the moment.

On June 11, Turkey’s Emergency Management and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 had struck the city of Antalya. Tremors were recorded at 5:05 local time. In addition, the focus was located at a depth of 14.2 kilometers.