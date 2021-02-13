A powerful earthquake hit northeast Japan, reports TASS…

It is specified that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1, the epicenter was recorded in the area of ​​Fukushima prefecture. At present, the tremors have stopped, but there are risks of aftershocks.

The Meteorological Office has declared a tsunami threat. At the same time, the department added that there should not be a danger of large destruction, but nevertheless, local residents were advised not to approach the coastline.

TASS notes that equipment and furniture fell due to strong shocks in the building of its representative office located in Tokyo. In addition, the emergency gas shutdown system was activated.

There is no information about the victims yet. Nothing is known about what is now happening at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant – a plant that suffered from a similar disaster on March 11, 2011.

Earlier it became known that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in Armenia. There are interruptions with cellular communication and the Internet in Yerevan. Residents of multi-storey buildings located in different parts of the city took to the streets.