When buying household items, people usually compare the prices and quality of various brands and companies that have them for sale in order to remodel every corner of their home without having to run out of savings. Therefore, if you are thinking of buying appliances and give your kitchen a boost, this combo is for you. With the Oster blender, coffee maker, electric oven and toaster, you'll have everything you need to prepare delicious dishes and drinks with ease and efficiency.

The Oster brand is recognized for its quality and durability, which guarantees that these appliances will accompany you for a long time in your kitchen. And the best of all is that you can find this powerful and powerful combo at Costco for only $3,199.00, shipping is included when ordering online.

Costco is known for offering high-quality products at competitive prices, and this Oster combo is no exception. Plus, the convenience of shopping online and having your appliances delivered to your door makes it an even more attractive option for those looking to renovate their kitchen.

What can you do with each of these appliances?

⦿ Soho light blender: With a four times more durable 550 W motor, you can prepare smoothies, shakes and sauces quickly and effortlessly. Its durable glass cup and ice crusher blade will allow you to obtain perfect results with each use.

⦿ Programmable 12-cup coffee maker: Enjoy fresh and aromatic coffee every morning with this programmable coffee maker. With a 12-cup capacity, permanent filter and Pause 'n Serve system, you can prepare quality coffee and serve a cup while the coffee maker continues to work.

⦿ Toaster Oven: With a capacity of 10 liters (4 slices), this toaster oven is perfect for baking, toasting and reheating a variety of foods. It comes with a rack, baking tray, and crumb tray for convenience and cleanup.

⦿ Toaster: With capacity for 2 slices and 7 toasting levels, this toaster will allow you to prepare the perfect toast according to your preferences. Plus, its removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean after each use.