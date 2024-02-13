The good performing laptop 15.6-inch Acer Aspire Vero, Intel Core i5 processor, 12th generation, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD are found in practically auction with a 50% off on Amazon Mexico, going from the original price of $20,999 Mexican pesos to $10,599 Mexican pesos, in addition to the possibility of acquiring it for up to 12 months without interest. Below, we tell you the characteristics of this device and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, February 13, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with the Liverpool online store, this same laptop costs $21,599 Mexican pesos, so it is cheaper or cheaper on Amazon Mexico.

Features of the Acer laptop with a 50% discount on Amazon Mexico

⦿ Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U, Deca Core, up to 4.40 GHz in Performance Cores, with Hybrid Core Architecture Support with Performance-core and Efficient-core, 12 MB Smart Cache.

⦿ Memory: 12 GB DDR4 Dual Channel 3200 MHz (8 GB soldered to the motherboard) Expandable up to 24 GB DDR4

⦿ A Green PC: 30% PCR Plastic in Chassis; 50% PCR Plastic on Keys; OceanGlass Touchpad; Up to 90% recycled paper in manuals and 100% recycled material in packaging.

⦿ Screen: 15.6“ 16:9 aspect ratio: IPS, FHD 1920 x 1080

⦿ Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 Technology MU-MIMO LAN Ethernet Bluetooth 5.2

How to pay monthly without interest in Amazon Mexico?

The price applied to the 50% discount that this mobile device has is $10,599.00 Mexican pesos. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 12 months without interest, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: Per month you would pay $3,533.00, which would be $10,599.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: Per month you would pay $1,766.50, which would be $10,599.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: Per month you would pay $1,177.66, which would be $10,599.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: Per month you would pay $883.25, which would be $10,599.00 Mexican pesos

MONTHS WITH FINANCING COST

⦿ 18 months: Per month you would pay $768.42, which would be $13,831.70 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: Per month you would pay $586.47, which would be $14,075.47 Mexican pesos

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.