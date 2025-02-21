The Volkswagen Electric Batteries, Powercoadvances in one of the largest industrial investments in Spain despite the uncertainty around the electric car in Europe. The company It has already tendered about 1,500 million euros from gigafactoría whose works began last year in Sagunto.

According to Javier Rivera, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the German group subsidiary, the automobile company has already hired “practically 100%“From the first of the two phases in which this macropactorcy develops, which means “half” of the total investment of 3,000 million euros that is planned to undertake.

Powerco is currently undertaking the civil works for Raise the ships of the first two blocks, which provides that they are completed in summeraccording to one of the main managers in charge of the Spanish project during a day organized by the Association for the Progress of the Directorate (APD) in Valencia. The works focus on a large buildings about 400 meters long that will house the cell production lines, the basic component of the electric car batteries.

The next phase It will be the construction of white roomsthat Rivera defined “as a ship inside the ship to encapsulate the production process” and guarantee constant temperature and moisture conditions. Powerco’s plan is to start those works this summer. The next step will be to start installing the equipment and manufacturing machinery of the battery cells. Precisely due to the shortage and complexity of this technology and the necessary time that was one of the first great contracts that the group closed to comply with the planned deadlines.

Powerco’s calendar provides that the first battery cells They leave the Valencian gigafactoría in the second quarter of 2026. With this installation Volkswagen plans to supply all its production of electric cars in Spain, both of the Martorell plant in Barcelona and Landaben in Navarra.

Although Rivera did not reveal the supplier companies to which the group has hired, following the German group’s policy, he said that in “Everything that is civil works The Valencian company is present“

Energy costs, keys

He also referred to the fact that other fundamental infrastructure, such as the future Intermodal Station and the Campus Battery training center, and insisted that what Volkswagen is “creating an ecosystem” rather than building a plant are being built together with gigafactoría. Another associated investments is a large photovoltaic energy plant in Sagunto to supply the installation.

Precisely Rivera pointed out that One of the fundamental aspects For the arrival of investments in gigafactories such as Powerco They are energy costswhich in this type of plants has a weight in the cost structure similar to work and in which it considers that Spain with renewables has a asset in their favor. “I have the impression that we could be more aggressive”he pointed out when asked about these costs and gave as an example that when studying possible locations, countries with 40% more labor costs than others in the end matched the departure for the lowest price of energy.