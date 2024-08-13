According to the criteria of

Lottery authorities announced that The top prize will be awarded to a person who purchased their ticket in Pennsylvania, although they did not provide details of exactly where the ticket was purchased.

What they did reveal is that The prize was worth US$213,800,000. which has a cash value of US$106,400,000. It is worth noting that the winning combination for the white balls on Monday, August 12 was 9, 22, 57, 67, 68 and the red Powerball 14.

Now The lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania will have to choose between collecting his prize in annuities or receiving a lump sum payment.If the winner selects the annuity option, he or she will receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annuities that increase by 5 percent each year.

However, it must be said that The amount will be reduced considering taxes which are 24 percent at the federal level and about 3 percent in Pennsylvania, so you will see your earnings reduced by about US$57,000,000, so The money to be received will be approximately US$156,800,000.

The winner will receive millions. Photo:iStock Share

How many times has the Powerball jackpot been won in 2024?

Even though the chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are remote, there have already been several lucky ones to take home the million-dollar prize. According to data from the lottery authorities, The August 12 drawing was the sixth jackpot to be awarded this year. These have been the previous awards:

January 1, US$842,400,000 in Michigan.

April 6, US$1,326,000,000 in Oregon.

May 6, US$214,900,000, in Florida.

June 10, US$222,600,000 in New Jersey.

July 3, US$139,300,000 in Ohio.

They also reported that with this draw the total was reached 20th biggest prize that Powerball has awarded in the state of Pennsylvania since the draws began in 1992.