Installed as one of The most popular lotteries in the United States, the Powerballwhich allows you to play even from outside the United States, offers the possibility of winning different amounts depending on the combination you get right, so Just by hitting the red ball you already get a prize in dollars.

The jackpot is the goal of most Powerball players due to the astronomical amount it offers, even more so when several draws go by and no player has guessed the combination. Currently, according to the information available on its official website, The next jackpot amounts to US$20,000,000.

There are several ways to win money from the lottery, from matching the combination of the six numbers with the red Powerball, for which you get the Grand Prize, to matching only the red Powerball, the lowest sum on the entire list. In that case, If you guess the red ball number you will win a prize of US$4which Doubles to US$8 with Power Play 2Xreaches US$12 with the Power Play 3X, rises to US$16 with the Power Play 4X, to US$20 with the Power Play 5X and reaches US$40 with the Power Play 10X.

Although it is the prize that offers the least amount of money, players have a one in 38.32 chance of hitting the red Powerball numberthe highest probability of the entire list.

The biggest Powerball prizes

After the Grand Prize, players will get the most money in case of Match all six numbers without the red ballhence receive US$1,000,000. The The sum reaches US$2,000,000 in any of the Power Play options.

This Monday, August 12, the Powerball lottery was played in the United States. Photo:Powerball Share

Despite the amount of money you could win by matching all six numbers, the lottery’s official website states that The probability of success in this alternative is one in 11,688,053.52only behind the Grand Prix, which has a probability of success of one in 292’201.338.