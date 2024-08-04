Powerball is one of the most famous lotteries in the United States. With three draws per week, it usually delivers millions of dollars in prizes. One of its biggest attractions is that the jackpot keeps rolling over if there is no winner, but the minimum amount up for grabs is US$20,000,000, which is why It would seem hard to believe that a person would not claim his winnings. However, this happens quite frequently. and there is a whole protocol in those cases.

The first thing to say is that Powerball provides a period for winners to come forward to claim their prize. However, the dates depend on the state in which the ticket was purchased, although in most cases it is between 90 days and a year. You can usually check the date on the back of the ticket.

When it comes to major prizes, the same lottery publishes on its website the draws in which a ticket was purchased. winning ticket whose owner has not come forward. But Once the time limit arrives the money is sent to a fund according to the lottery jurisdiction in which the ticket was purchased.

That is to say, All unclaimed prizes are returned to the local lottery. which is responsible for distributing the money based on its own laws. Some may choose to allocate the funds to other games or to charitable causes, for example to support education in the state.

Powerball is one of the most famous lotteries in the United States.

What happens if a US lottery winner who chose to receive his or her prize in annuities dies?

When it comes to major awards, The lottery offers winners the opportunity to receive their prize as a single payment or through annuities. But what happens if the funds are requested little by little and the winner dies?

If the winner If you die before receiving all of your annual payments, your remaining balance is paid into your estate. In that case, after receiving a court order, prize payments are still delivered, but this time to the heirs, as stated on the official website of Powerball.