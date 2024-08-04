According to the criteria of
The first thing to say is that Powerball provides a period for winners to come forward to claim their prize. However, the dates depend on the state in which the ticket was purchased, although in most cases it is between 90 days and a year. You can usually check the date on the back of the ticket.
That is to say, All unclaimed prizes are returned to the local lottery. which is responsible for distributing the money based on its own laws. Some may choose to allocate the funds to other games or to charitable causes, for example to support education in the state.
What happens if a US lottery winner who chose to receive his or her prize in annuities dies?
When it comes to major awards, The lottery offers winners the opportunity to receive their prize as a single payment or through annuities. But what happens if the funds are requested little by little and the winner dies?
If the winner If you die before receiving all of your annual payments, your remaining balance is paid into your estate. In that case, after receiving a court order, prize payments are still delivered, but this time to the heirs, as stated on the official website of Powerball.
