Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games and attractions in the United States, since it usually offers and accumulates several million dollars. While the biggest jackpot reaches billions of dollars, like the most recent one won in California of US$1,760,000,000, there are other smaller prizes that participants can aspire to.

How is Powerball played in the United States?

To play it, you must select five main numbers between 1 and 69, as well as one from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 pm and the price per line is US$2.

Additionally, the Power Play option can be added within the same ticket for an additional US$1, which will multiply any prize other than the jackpot; With this you can earn up to 10 times its original value.

These tickets can be purchased seven days a week until cut-off time on the night of the drawings. The latter varies by jurisdiction, but is generally one to two hours before each drawing, 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball can be played from different parts of the world, but prizes are only collected in the United States.

Powerball prizes

There are nine different ways to win the Powerball lottery, according to the number of correct numbers. $4 can be won just for matching the red ball, while the jackpot is won by matching the five main numbers plus the red Powerball.

The big pot starts at US$20,000,000 and increases every time you don’t win. If there are several winners of the jackpot prize, it will be distributed equally among them. The eight prizes below the jackpot are fixed amountsso for these there is a guaranteed payout regardless of how many winning players there are.

The combinations to win are:

All numbers + Powerball: jackpot 5 numbers: US$1,000,000 dollars. 4 numbers + Powerball: US$50,000 4 numbers: US100 3 numbers + Powerball: US$100 3 numbers: US$7 2 numbers + Powerball: US$7 1 numbers + Powerball: US$4 Powerball: US$4

Where can you play Powerball in the United States?



Powerball can be played in 45 states in the North American territory, including Washington DC, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and excluding Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii and Alaska.