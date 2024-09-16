On September 14, a new Powerball draw was held, the United States lottery. which, with a little luck, can make anyone who buys a ticket a millionaire. This time, the jackpot has been vacated. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahassee and can be followed live on YouTube.

According to the criteria of

Ticket sales are available in 45 U.S. states. and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of sales on each occasion.

On its official website, the winning numbers for the Powerball lottery are displayed, which on this occasion were: 29, 34, 38, 48, 59 and the red Powerball 16. The first prize, which could have won the accumulated prize pool of US$152,000,000, was left vacant. and there were no secondary prize winners either.

The results of Saturday, September 14. Photo:Powerball.com Share

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



Each ticket costs US$2 per play and with your purchase Five numbers between 1 and 69 must be chosen for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. The numbers can be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?



To win the jackpot you must match all six winning numbers.while guessing just five white balls also pays a million-dollar sum. If you want to increase your winnings, you can buy the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If you win a smaller prize and invest the extra sum, you can use it to multiply what you win.

How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?



The regulations of the American lottery do not establish that you have to be an American citizen to play or win, so It is possible to play from Colombia and other countriesTo do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first of these involves contacting a lottery agent who will go to you in person to purchase the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the sender will charge a commission on any prize.

The other possibility involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.