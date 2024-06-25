According to the criteria of
Ticket sales are in 45 US states. and they can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw takes place, depending on the jurisdiction that is in charge of the sale on each occasion.
Winning numbers from the Powerball lottery for June 24 in the United States
On their official website, they display the winning numbers of the Powerball lottery, which on this occasion were: 5, 6, 36, 53, 69 and the red Powerball 8. The first prize, which could win the accumulated jackpot of US$84,000,000, remained vacant and there were no winners of the secondary prizes.
How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?
The ticket costs US$2 per play and with your purchase Five numbers between 1 and 69 must be chosen for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.
How to win Powerball lottery prizes?
How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?
The US lottery regulations do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or win, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.
The first of them involves contacting a lottery agent who goes in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the envoy will charge a commission on the eventual prize.
The other possibility involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.
#Powerball #lottery #results #June
Leave a Reply