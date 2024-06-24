According to the criteria of
Winning numbers from the Powerball lottery for June 22 in the United States
On its official website, the winning numbers of the Powerball lottery, which on this occasion were: 4, 5, 15, 32, 62 and the red Powerball 21. The first prize, which could keep the accumulated jackpot of US$73,000,000, remained vacant. However, there were two winners of the $1,000,000 secondary prize in Ohio and Virginia.
How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?
The ticket costs US$2 per play and with your purchase Five numbers between 1 and 69 must be chosen for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.
How to win Powerball lottery prizes?
How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?
The US lottery regulations do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or win, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.
The first of them involves contacting a lottery agent who goes in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the envoy will charge a commission on the eventual prize.
The other possibility involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.
