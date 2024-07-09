According to the criteria of
Ticket sales are available in 45 U.S. states. and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of sales on each occasion.
Powerball lottery winning numbers for July 8 in the United States
On their official website, they are displayed the winning numbers of the Powerball lottery, which on this occasion were: 20, 22, 31, 33, 45 and the red Powerball 1. The top prize, which could have won the $29 million jackpot, was vacated. However, there was a $1 million secondary prize winner in New Jersey.
How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?
The ticket costs US$2 per play and with your purchase Five numbers between 1 and 69 must be chosen for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.
How to win Powerball lottery prizes?
How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?
The American lottery regulations do not state that you have to be an American citizen to play or win, Therefore, it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do so virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.
The first of these involves contacting a lottery agent who will go in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the agent will charge a commission on the eventual winnings.
The other option involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.
#Powerball #lottery #results #July
Leave a Reply