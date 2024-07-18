ANDThis July 17th a new Powerball draw was played, the United States lottery which, with a little luck, can make anyone who buys a ticket a millionaire. This time, the jackpot has been vacated. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahassee and can be followed live on YouTube.

Ticket sales are available in 45 U.S. states. and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of sales on each occasion.

Powerball lottery winning numbers for July 17 in the United States



On their official website, the following are displayed: winning numbers of the Powerball lottery, which on this occasion were: 24, 27, 32, 47, 66 and the red Powerball 26. The first prize, which could have won the US$76,000,000 prize pool, was left vacant and there were no secondary prize winners.

The results of Wednesday, July 17. Photo:powerball.com Share

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



The ticket costs US$2 per play and with your purchase Five numbers between 1 and 69 must be chosen for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?



To win the jackpot you must match all six numbers, while guessing only five white balls also awards a million-dollar sum. If you want to increase your winnings, you can buy the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If you win a smaller prize and invest the extra sum, this benefit will serve to multiply what you win.

How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?



The American lottery regulations do not establish that you have to be an American citizen to play or win.so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do so virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first of these involves contacting a lottery agent who will go in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the agent will charge a commission on the eventual winnings.

The other option involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.