If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket, you better run and check it out because officials just announced that There are several prizes that have not been claimed, one of them is worth US$1,000,000.

According to the criteria of

According to the report they released, the unclaimed winning ticket for the largest prize was purchased at a popular grocery store earlier this month. They specifically noted that it was on August 5 and the ticket was purchased at a Fareway branch located in Webster City, Iowa.

Iowa Lottery officials shared that The $1,000,000 winner purchased the ticket at 942 2nd Street, address corresponding to Fareway Stores INC. branch number 395.

On its official website, Powerball detailed that the The winning lottery numbers for that draw were: 29, 42, 44, 51, 54 and the red Powerball 12.

It is important that those who have purchased a ticket at this store pay close attention because They only have 180 days after the drawing in which the prize was won to claim their winnings. This means that the money will be available until February 3, 2025.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Fareway store in Iowa. Photo:Google Maps Share

Other Iowa lottery prizes await their winner

Officials of the Iowa Lottery announced that there is also another large unclaimed prize. Although he is not a millionaire, it is certainly an amount that anyone would want to get their hands on.

In this case This is a $500,000 prize for a ticket that was purchased in Mason City.in Iowa, specifically at a Kwik Star store, located at 1502 S. Federal Avenue.

It must be said that it is even more urgent for the winner to come forward since his ticket belongs to a draw on March 16, 2024, which means that It is just two weeks away from expiring, that is, on September 12th.

In turn, two tickets, each corresponding to US$50,000, were sold, one in April in the city of Des Moines and another in July, in Bettendorf and It is also unknown who the lucky winners are.