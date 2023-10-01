Powerball: these were the winning numbers of the millionaire American lottery

The Powerball lottery has caught the attention of millions of people in the United States and around the world. Every Saturday, thousands of people anxiously await the results, hoping to become the lucky winners of the million-dollar prizes.

The Powerball lottery drawing took place this Saturday September 30th and the winning numbers were the following: 19 – 30 -37 – 44 – 46 and the powerball was number 22. These numbers are selected at random through a complex number generation system, ensuring transparency and fairness in the draw.

It is worth mentioning that you do not need to be a US citizen or resident to participate in the Powerball drawing, You only need to be of legal age in the region or country where the ticket is purchased to play.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery played in the United States. The current jackpot pool is $960 million.

The lottery was created in 1992 and has been very successful. In 2022, a single player in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot, making it the largest lottery win in U.S. history.

How can you play the official Powerball from Colombia?

This lottery is very popular because it offers very large ‘jackpot’ prizes. It’s also easy to play, as you only have to choose six numbers between 1 and 69.

No player hit the jackpot on Saturday, September 30, therefore, the total of the draw reached 960 million dollars (approximately 3.9 billion pesos) for the next draw.

