Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games in the United States. This is drawn in 45 states in that country, including Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Created in 1992, Powerball offers an initial jackpot of 20 million dollars and its record is 2.04 billionwhich they won in November 2022 and was the largest jackpot won not only in the United States but in the world.

To win the jackpot, all numbers on the ticket must match the top five numbers in the drawing. There are also secondary prizes, which start at 1 million dollars, they explain on the portal. The Lotter Servicethe online lottery service that allows you to buy tickets for the most important draws in the world.

One of the most recent winners of the juicy prize offered Powerball obtained 754.6 million dollars in February 2023.

However, the biggest win so far in this game was in 2022, when a man in California won $2.04 billion.

The biggest jackpots

Next, we tell you which have been the biggest prizes that have been won in this lottery, which seems to be increasingly famous, not only in the United States but in the world, rescued by the specialized portal TheLotter.

10. Orlando Zavala Lozano and the couple formed by Tammy and Cliff Webster, on January 5, 2022, winner of $632.6 million. There were several winners of this drawing, they were in California and Wisconsin and they matched the numbers 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and an additional number (or Powerball) 17.

9. In this drawing there were two winners: Lerynne West and Robert Bailey, who on October 27, 2018 earned $687.8 million. Lerynne West was a 51-year-old mother who bought a ticket during a move and days later realized she was the winner of a share of the prize, $343.9 million. The other lucky one was a 67-year-old pensioner who lived in New York and had played the same numbers for almost three decades.

8. Scott Godfrey won the sum of $699.8 million on October 4, 2021. At the time, this was the largest jackpot won in the US. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and Powerball 15.

7. ‘The Power Pack’ was called the anonymous group that won the $731.1 million prize in Maryland on January 20, 2021.

6. Becky Bell, in Washington, won on February 6, 2023 the sum of 754.6 million dollars by matching the numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and Powerball 7. A great jackpot that found an owner after 34 accumulations, as explained in the aforementioned portal.

5. Mavis Wanczyk earned $758.7 million on August 23, 2017, when she then worked at a Massachusetts hospital, and the value broke several records.

4. Manuel Franco bought a ticket in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019 and was the only winner of $768.4 million, with the numbers 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the additional 12.

3. On July 19, 2023, an anonymous person in California obtained 1.08 billion dollars, by hitting the series 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, the Powerball number 24, and the Power Play multiplier 2X. This is also the sixth largest jackpot in the US lottery so far.

2. On January 13, 2016, After Powerball made some changes to its rules, three tickets with the winning numbers (4, 8, 19, 27, 34 and Powerball 10) took home the juicy figure of 1.58 billion dollars.

The first winners were Lisa and John Robinson, he was an Air Force veteran and she works in a clinic, it didn’t take them long to give interviews and make their fortune known to the world.

The other winner was the Nickel 95 Trust, then managed by Maureen Smith in Florida, which claimed its share of the prize, equivalent to $528 million.

The third winning ticket was held by the couple formed by Marvin and Mae Acosta, in Southern California, who first hired lawyers and financial advisors to manage their fortune and claimed the prize about seven months later.

1. And, the biggest prize in the history of lotteries went to Edwin Castro on November 7, 2022, with the sum of 2.04 billion dollars, a historic figure that was achieved because the drawing was delayed one day and ticket sales increased the jackpot.

Among players from all over the world who bet on that draw, only this man in California got the numbers right. Much of the award was awarded to California public schools.

